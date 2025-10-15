Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 214.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.69% to Rs 604.93 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 214.01% to Rs 36.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 604.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 634.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.604.93634.679.172.8561.9826.5149.1714.3236.7711.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News