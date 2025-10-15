Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI minutes show MPC highlighting benign inflation, domestic demand seen resilient

RBI minutes show MPC highlighting benign inflation, domestic demand seen resilient

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India announced minutes of its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the, held during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2025. MPC member Dr. Nagesh Kumar noted that the inflationary expectations remain well-anchored, and the average headline inflation has trended down, with projections for 2025-26 have now been revised downwards to 2.6% from 3.7% in the June MPC meeting. The GST reforms are also likely to push it down further. Therefore, the benign inflation outlook opens up policy space for monetary action.

Saugata Bhattacharya stated that despite the continuing moderation in inflation opening up space for further monetary policy easing, the arguments for a pause in my August 2025 statement remain materially the same. Although domestic economic activity remains resilient, trade and tariff uncertainties remain a risk to growth and investment.

Ram Singh stated that since the last MPC meeting, the case for another rate cut in this cycle has become stronger. However, in view of the fiscal measures and the earlier monetary easing still working and the uncertainty on the external front looming large, I vote for a pause in the policy repo rate, he noted.

Indranil Bhattacharyya opined that looking ahead, growth in H2:2025-26 and beyond is likely to be determined by the interplay of domestic tailwinds and external headwinds. Domestic demand is expected to get a boost from growth supportive measures and policies such as GST rationalisation, income tax relief, past monetary policy actions and several regulatory measures announced by the Reserve Bank. Benign inflation outlook and lower GST rates are also supportive of a revival in urban consumption demand.

Poonam Gupta noted that the Indian economy is proving to be resilient overall, well on its way to attain a healthy growth rate in the ballpark of 6.5 to 7.0 per cent, both this year and the next. Lower and steadier inflation has been another welcome enabler.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that headline CPI inflation moderated to an eight-year low of 1.6 per cent in July before inching up to 2.1 per cent in August. The decline in inflation was primarily driven by the food component due to improved supply conditions and measures undertaken by the government to manage the supply chain. Core (CPI excluding food and fuel) inflation remained contained at 4.2 per cent in August despite pressures from higher prices of gold and silver. He further noted that in view of GST rationalisation and benign food prices, the projection of headline inflation for 2025-26 has now been lowered to 2.6 per cent from 3.1 per cent projected in the August policy and 3.7 per cent in June. The outlook for inflation in Q1:2026-27 is also benign and has been revised downwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Labour force participation rate rises for third month, unemployment rate edges up to 5.2%

HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 448 cr

INR bounces to near one-month high tracking positive cues from equities

Sensex, Nifty climb after two-day fall on easing inflation, upbeat global cues

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.04%

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story