High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 44.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 44.79% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.9417.4710.9826.562.664.712.454.411.803.26

