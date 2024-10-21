High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 44.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.48% to Rs 14.94 croreNet profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 44.79% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.9417.47 -14 OPM %10.9826.56 -PBDT2.664.71 -44 PBT2.454.41 -44 NP1.803.26 -45
