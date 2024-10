Under ESOP

HDFC Bank has approved the grant of 2,21,56,230 equity stock options of the face value of Re. 1/- (options) each at the grant price of Rs.1,734.20 (Rupees convertible into one equity share each of the Bank upon vesting and exercise in terms of the under Employees Stock Option Scheme ESOS Plan H-2024 (ESOS 58).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News