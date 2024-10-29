Suzlon Energy Q2 PAT soars 96% YoY to Rs 200 cr

Suzlon Energy reported 95.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.20 core on 47.68% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2092.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 201.58 in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 201.58 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 294 crore, up 30.67% from Rs 225 crore posted in same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 14.1% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 15.9% posted in Q2 FY24.

Net volumes jumped 93.94% to 256 MW (megawatt) in Q2 FY25 as against 132 MW in Q2 FY24.

As on 30 September 2024, the total order book stood at 5.1 gigawatt (GW), comprising 2.7 GW for Captive & Retail, 1.2 GW for Central & State boards and 1.2 GW for Public sector undertaking (PSU).

Net cash position stood at Rs 1,277 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Group, said, Our core business is now on solid foundation to capitalise on the market momentum. We've fortified our leadership team, stabilised our new product offerings, ramped up our manufacturing capacity, enhanced our project execution capabilities, and built a robust order book. As the renewable energy sector continues to evolve, we're seizing the chance to explore new opportunities that align with our strategic objectives. To help us crystallise the most relevant prospects, we've engaged a leading global management consulting firm to provide expert guidance and insights. This collaboration will enable us to shape our future growth trajectory, identify potential adjacencies, and make informed decisions that drive long‐term success.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer at Suzlon Group, said, We are confident in the long‐term potential of our business with a clear focus on innovation and growth.Our record‐high order book and partnerships with esteemed clients, like Jindal and NTPC, showcase the strength of our strategy and commitment to customer excellence. As Indias renewable energy journey unfolds, Suzlon is positioned to lead this transformation with sustainable, future‐ready solutions. Strengthening industry fundamentals, enhanced operational efficiency, and a revitalized supply chain will empower us to meet increased project execution demands. With growing momentum in the C&I and PSU segments and a dynamic bidding environment, we are poised for sustained growth and success.

Himanshu Mody, chief financial officer of Suzlon Group, said, In a relatively challenging environment due to prolonged heavy monsoons, we have been able to deliver consistent growth with robust margins and 96% YoY profit. We are making long‐term investments by implementing a slew of strategic measures to enhance our organisational capabilities and grow the business sustainably. This strategy will also help us in driving our competitiveness to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.

Shares of Suzlon Energy shed 0.13% to Rs 70.76 on the BSE.

