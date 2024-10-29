Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index steadies around 3-month high; US data awaited

Dollar Index steadies around 3-month high; US data awaited

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index is steadying around three month high although the momentum in the recent rally has paused slightly. Investors turned cautious ahead of job opening and labor turnover data, advance estimate for GDP growth, PCE inflation and nonfarm payrolls that could shed light on the path for Federal Reserve policy. The recent rally in the dollar index was on account of easing expectations of a Federal rate cut as aggressive as earlier expected. Besides, results of US Presidential elections are also keenly awaited. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 104.17, marginally down on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting at $1.08 and $1.29 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts to 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto sheds 2.5%, Bank up

Is Muhurat Trading on Oct 31 or Nov 1? What NSE, BSE said on date, time

LIVE news: PM Modi to launch health coverage for senior citizens above 70 today

Cipla drops over 3% ahead of Q2FY25 results; know what analysts expect

China announces fourth manned mission to space station with new crew

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story