Sensex slides 331 pts; auto stocks slide

The key equity barometers continued to trade with small losses in morning trade. The Nifty slipped below the 24,250 mark. Auto shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 331.17 points or 0.41% to 79,668.20. The Nifty 50 index declined 111.45 points or 0.46% to 24,227.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,763 shares rose and 1,700 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.01%), Cipla (down 2.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.11%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.31%), Canara Bank (up 0.18%), SBI Cards and Payment Services (up 0.63%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (down 3.04%), Marico (up 0.79%), Container Corporation of India (up 0.76%), Deepak Fertilisers (up 0.50%), Edelweiss Financial Services (up 3.38%), Engineers India (down 0.28%), Five-Star Business Finance (up 0.37%), Genus Power Infrastructures (down 0.89%), Glaxosmithkline Pharma (up 0.17%), Godrej Agrovet (up 1.23%), HUDCO (up 0.26%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 1.25%), MTAR Technologies (up 1.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.18%), Shriram Asset Management (down 0.51%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (down 0.25%), Symphony (up 0.58%), Voltas (up 1.85%) and Websol Energy System (up 1.25%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

More From This Section

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.94% to 23,499.45. The index rose 0.69% in the past trading session.

Bajaj Auto (down 3.21%), Tata Motors (down 2.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.05%), Balkrishna Industries (down 1.91%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.88%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.79%), Bosch (down 1.61%), Bharat Forge (down 1.45%), MRF (down 1.13%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.03%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Infrastructure jumped 8.53% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.04% to Rs 373.37 crore on 18.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1001.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Ideaforge Technology declined 7.53% after the company reported net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 56.34% YoY to Rs 37.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

Dixon Technologies (India) added 1.45% after the company informed that it has entered into memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cellecor Gadgets to manufacture washing machines and its related components for Cellecor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News