HDFC Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 877.3, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79712.32, down 1.94%.HDFC Bank Ltd has lost around 7.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60529, down 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 285.05 lakh shares in last one month.