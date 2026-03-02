Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orange Business and Tech Mahindra announce strategic partnership

Orange Business and Tech Mahindra announce strategic partnership

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
To help enterprises accelerate end-to-end digital transformation

Orange Business and Tech Mahindra today announced that they have entered exclusive negotiations to form a non-equity, global strategic partnership to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. The proposed collaboration establishes a strategic go-to-market approach, emphasizing increased regional collaboration, product innovation and the further utilization of existing platforms to deliver secure, scalable and AI-powered solutions, increasingly in-demand by global organizations. This partnership would also include outsourcing a portion of Orange Business global customer support, quote-to-bill operations and post-sales teams outside France to Tech Mahindra.

This proposed strategic partnership brings Orange Business and Tech Mahindra together to shape the future of enterprise connectivity and digital experiences. Guided by a shared commitment to Grow, Empower, and Transform the industry, we will unite our complementary strengths to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and unlock spectrum of possibilities in an increasingly connected world, said Mohit Josh, CEO & Managing Director of Tech Mahindra.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

