Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 1.5%

HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 1.5%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.01% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd lost 1.5% today to trade at Rs 987.55. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.45% to quote at 66569.4. The index is up 2.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.81% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.18% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.28 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.01% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 52553 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1020.35 on 23 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.13 on 13 Jan 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.41%

Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

India's CAD moderates to US$ 12.3 billion in Q2: RBI

INR extends downside around record low levels

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story