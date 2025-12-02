HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 1.5%

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.01% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd lost 1.5% today to trade at Rs 987.55. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.45% to quote at 66569.4. The index is up 2.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.81% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.18% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.28 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.01% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 52553 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1020.35 on 23 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.13 on 13 Jan 2025.