Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.41%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 16.61% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 2.41% today to trade at Rs 10.18. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.39% to quote at 3069.21. The index is up 2.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.6% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd added 0.76% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 4.25 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 16.61% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 74.75 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 716.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 11.08 on 14 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.12 on 14 Aug 2025.