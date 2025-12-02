Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Hindustan Construction Company announced the terms of rights issue as under:

Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 79,99,91 ,900 Rights Equity Shares each for an amount aggregating to Rs. 999.99 Crore (assuming full subscription). Rights Issue Price: Rs.12.50 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 11.50 per Rights Equity Share) payable on application Rights entitlement ratio: The Rights Equity Shares are being offered on a Rights basis to Eligible Equity Shareholders in the ratio of 277 Rights Equity Shares for every 630 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the record date. Record date: Friday December 5, 2025 for determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the Rights Issue.

Rights Issue Opening Date: Friday, December 12, 2025 Last Date for On Market Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Last Date for Off Market Renunciation: Friday, December 19, 2025 Rights Issue Closing Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Prior to the Rights Issue: 1,81 ,94,76,162 Equity Shares of the Company; Post Rights Issue: 2,61 ,94,68,062 Equity Shares of the Company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

