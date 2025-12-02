Hindustan Construction Company update on proposed rights issue

Hindustan Construction Company announced the terms of rights issue as under:Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 79,99,91 ,900 Rights Equity Shares each for an amount aggregating to Rs. 999.99 Crore (assuming full subscription). Rights Issue Price: Rs.12.50 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 11.50 per Rights Equity Share) payable on application Rights entitlement ratio: The Rights Equity Shares are being offered on a Rights basis to Eligible Equity Shareholders in the ratio of 277 Rights Equity Shares for every 630 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the record date. Record date: Friday December 5, 2025 for determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the Rights Issue.
Rights Issue period:
Outstanding Equity Shares:Prior to the Rights Issue: 1,81 ,94,76,162 Equity Shares of the Company; Post Rights Issue: 2,61 ,94,68,062 Equity Shares of the Company
