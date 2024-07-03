HDFC Bank Ltd Spikes 2.57%

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 12.91% over last one month compared to 2.66% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 4.38% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd rose 2.57% today to trade at Rs 1775. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.9% to quote at 59841.51. The index is up 2.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Yes Bank Ltd increased 1.84% and Federal Bank Ltd added 1.83% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 17.22 % over last one year compared to the 21.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 12.91% over last one month compared to 2.66% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 4.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1791.9 on 03 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1363.45 on 14 Feb 2024.

