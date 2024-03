HDFC Bank has issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 7.65% Senior, Unsecured, Redeemable, Long Term, Fully Paid up, Non-Convertible Bonds in the Nature of Debentures for enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing projects amounting to Rs. 2,910 crore (2,91,000 Bonds of face value Rs.1 lakh each).

