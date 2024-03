Record date is 02 April 2024

Freshtrop Fruits has fixed 02 April 2024 as record date to determine the entitlement and names of equity shareholders, who shall be entitled to participate in the proposed offer for buy-back of up to 19,25,000 equity share of the Company at the price of Rs 175/- per equity share.

