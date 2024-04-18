Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 7.84% to Rs 131.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd tumbled 5.32% to Rs 438. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd crashed 4.74% to Rs 779.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd dropped 4.68% to Rs 501.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd pared 3.95% to Rs 670.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6893 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Indices pare losses, oil &amp; gas shares declines

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Benchmarks trade higher; Oil &amp; gas shares decline

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Power Mech Projects wins orders of Rs 232 cr

Nifty slides below 22,100; FMCG stocks slide

Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

India's Gross Natural Gas Production Spurts 5.8% On Year In FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story