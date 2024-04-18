Krystal Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Starlineps Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 April 2024.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd crashed 14.45% to Rs 833.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 54.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 79704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41319 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd tumbled 6.33% to Rs 30.31. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd fell 6.13% to Rs 65.79. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd corrected 5.15% to Rs 116.31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10933 shares in the past one month.

