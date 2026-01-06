HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.29%, gains for five straight sessions

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 776.7, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.3% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% gain in NIFTY and a 19.23% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 776.7, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 26163.7. The Sensex is at 85033.17, down 0.48%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 1.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27851.45, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.87 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 780.5, up 2.31% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 25.3% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% gain in NIFTY and a 19.23% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.