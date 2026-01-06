Faalcon Concepts rises on bagging Rs 18-cr order from Splendor Information Technology

Faalcon Concepts added 2.20% to Rs 41.75 after securing a major contract worth Rs 18.42 crore from Splendor Information Technology.

The order pertains to the design, fabrication, construction, and installation of aluminium glazing facade glass for a commercial building at Splendor ONYX, Sector 142, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The contract is domestic in nature, with a total consideration of Rs 18.42 crore, and will be executed over a period of 15 months. Billing will be done on a monthly basis based on material delivery and performance milestones.

Falcon Concepts confirmed that the promoters or promoter group have no interest in the contracting entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.