Utkarsh SFB posts 4% YoY drop in loan book in Q3; total deposits at Rs 21,087 crore

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported a 3.9% drop in gross loan portfolio to Rs 18,306 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 19,057 crore as of 31 December 2024.

On a sequential basis, the banks loan book registered a de-growth of 1.9%. The gross loan portfolio as of 30 September 2025 stood at Rs 18,655 crore.

Total deposits of the bank stood at Rs 21,087 crore as of 31 December 2025, registering a 4.5% year-on-year increase, while declining 1.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Retail term deposits and bulk term deposits totaled Rs 12,586 crore (up 23.8% YoY) and Rs 3,890 crore (down 35.6% YoY), respectively.

The CASA ratio stood at 21.9% as of 31 December 2025, compared to 19.7% as of 31 December 2024 and 20.9% as of 30 September 2025. Collection efficiency (excluding prepayments) for the banks microbanking loan portfolio for Q3 FY26 was 99.1%. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 200% as of 31 December 2025. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country, while its other services are spread across the country.