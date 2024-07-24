HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 3.33%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 665.4, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.16% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 665.4, up 3.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 12.6% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23304.1, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 666.05, up 3.58% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.16% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 85.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

