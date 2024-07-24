Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd rises for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 135470, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.13% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 135470, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79868.95, down 0.7%. MRF Ltd has risen around 6.71% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25321.7, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13190 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10443 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135251.3, up 2.51% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 32.13% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.81 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cybercrime costs to hit $10.5 trn by 2025: How insurance may save your biz

LIVE: At least 18 people die in Saurya Airlines plane crash in Kathmandu

Singapore is world's most powerful passport, India stands at 82nd spot

KEC International stock price surges sharply on Rs 1,422 crore-order win

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex below 80K, down 550 pts amid post Budget jitters; Nifty tests 24,300

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story