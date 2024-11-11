Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 552.47 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 32.57% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 552.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 485.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales552.47485.96 14 OPM %18.5117.41 -PBDT77.3961.13 27 PBT27.6517.92 54 NP17.9913.57 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, yours penned letters: Owaisi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted

RBI ready to weaken rupee in line with yuan after Donald Trump win

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

China's energy dominance gets boost from Trump's return to White House

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story