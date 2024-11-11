Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 552.47 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 32.57% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 552.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 485.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales552.47485.96 14 OPM %18.5117.41 -PBDT77.3961.13 27 PBT27.6517.92 54 NP17.9913.57 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News