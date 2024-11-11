Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 552.47 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 32.57% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 552.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 485.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.552.47485.9618.5117.4177.3961.1327.6517.9217.9913.57

