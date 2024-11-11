Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 42.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 92.14 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories declined 42.65% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.92.1485.8310.3410.877.969.532.965.442.384.15

