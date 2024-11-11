Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 42.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 92.14 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories declined 42.65% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales92.1485.83 7 OPM %10.3410.87 -PBDT7.969.53 -16 PBT2.965.44 -46 NP2.384.15 -43

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

