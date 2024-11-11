Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 32.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 46.10% to Rs 39.33 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company rose 32.99% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.10% to Rs 39.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales39.3326.92 46 OPM %37.1542.64 -PBDT4.824.43 9 PBT1.791.54 16 NP1.290.97 33

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

