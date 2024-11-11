Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 32.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.10% to Rs 39.33 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company rose 32.99% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.10% to Rs 39.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.3326.9237.1542.644.824.431.791.541.290.97

