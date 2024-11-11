Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 105.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.54% to Rs 1033.09 croreNet profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 105.00% to Rs 65.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.54% to Rs 1033.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1181.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1033.091181.25 -13 OPM %11.7312.85 -PBDT122.75144.95 -15 PBT87.89114.53 -23 NP65.2131.81 105
