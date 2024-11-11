Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 105.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 105.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.54% to Rs 1033.09 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 105.00% to Rs 65.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.54% to Rs 1033.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1181.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1033.091181.25 -13 OPM %11.7312.85 -PBDT122.75144.95 -15 PBT87.89114.53 -23 NP65.2131.81 105

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, yours penned letters: Owaisi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted

RBI ready to weaken rupee in line with yuan after Donald Trump win

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

China's energy dominance gets boost from Trump's return to White House

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story