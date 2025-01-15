Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 479.91 points or 1.12% at 42529.41 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 4.31%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.94%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 3.6%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.33%),Vimta Labs Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Innova Captab Ltd (down 3.16%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.11%), Granules India Ltd (down 2.75%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 2.72%), and NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2.7%).

On the other hand, Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 3.18%), Indegene Ltd (up 2.66%), and GPT Healthcare Ltd (up 2.19%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 153.76 or 0.3% at 51549.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 21.8 points or 0.15% at 14965.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.85 points or 0.03% at 23169.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 72.93 points or 0.1% at 76572.56.

On BSE,2143 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

