Liquid fuels consumption in India to rise by 0.3 million barrels per day in 2025 and 2026

The US Energy Information Administration or EIA stated yesterday that India is now the leading source of global oil demand growth in our forecast and one of the few places growing faster than its pre-pandemic trend. EIA expects liquid fuels consumption in India will increase by 0.3 million b/d in both 2025 and 2026, compared with an increase of 0.2 million in 2024, driven by rising demand for transportation fuels.

