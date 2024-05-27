Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 217.24 points or 0.61% at 35662.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 7.28%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.74%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 5.12%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.9%),Ami Organics Ltd (up 4.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.91%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.64%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.41%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 2.2%), and Global Health Ltd (up 2.12%).

On the other hand, Biocon Ltd (down 3.24%), Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 3.05%), and RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.23%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.48 or 0.24% at 75587.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.18% at 22997.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.95 points or 0% at 47994.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.82 points or 0.4% at 14810.21.

On BSE,1633 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Healthcare shares gain

First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

