Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries gets Govt nod for selling beer in Telangana

Som Distilleries gets Govt nod for selling beer in Telangana

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Som Distilleries & Breweries said that it has received official permission from the State of Telangana to supply the company's renowned beer brands.

The company further stated that Telangana, recognized as one of the largest markets for beer consumption in India, presents a significant opportunity for expansion and increased sales.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The approval marks a pivotal step for us as we seek to broaden our market reach and cater to the robust demand for beer in the region.

With this new permission, we anticipate a substantial increase in sales volume in the short to medium term, bolstering the companys growth trajectory and market presence, Som Distilleries said in a statement.

Som Distilleries and Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.97% to Rs 18.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 15.97 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 43.27% to Rs 381.59 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 266.34 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The scrip tumbled 5.10% to currently trade at Rs 134.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries updates on Karnataka operations

Som Distilleries records 51% YTD volume growth in Karnataka

Som Distilleries commissions wraparound equipment at Bhopal facility

Som Distilleries jumps after Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 19 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Spikes 5.04%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Rises 1.31%

Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nazara Technologies announces change in promoter shareholding

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 30.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story