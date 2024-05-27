Som Distilleries gets Govt nod for selling beer in Telangana

Som Distilleries & Breweries said that it has received official permission from the State of Telangana to supply the company's renowned beer brands.

The company further stated that Telangana, recognized as one of the largest markets for beer consumption in India, presents a significant opportunity for expansion and increased sales.

"The approval marks a pivotal step for us as we seek to broaden our market reach and cater to the robust demand for beer in the region.

With this new permission, we anticipate a substantial increase in sales volume in the short to medium term, bolstering the companys growth trajectory and market presence, Som Distilleries said in a statement.

Som Distilleries and Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.97% to Rs 18.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 15.97 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 43.27% to Rs 381.59 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 266.34 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The scrip tumbled 5.10% to currently trade at Rs 134.10 on the BSE.

