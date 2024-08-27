Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 229.21 points or 0.54% at 42392.19 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 8.62%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 6.47%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 4.13%),Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 3.06%),Pfizer Ltd (up 2.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.46%), KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 2.29%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.05%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.96%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.93%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 4.44%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 2.22%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (down 1.77%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 238.75 or 0.43% at 56034.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.94 points or 0.25% at 16708.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.4 points or 0.1% at 24985.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.92 points or 0.09% at 81622.19.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1189 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

