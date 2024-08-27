Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 335.82 points or 0.52% at 64323.48 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 2.05%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.96%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.59%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.58%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.24%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.24%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.19%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.01%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 238.75 or 0.43% at 56034.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.94 points or 0.25% at 16708.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.4 points or 0.1% at 24985.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 75.92 points or 0.09% at 81622.19.

On BSE,1887 shares were trading in green, 1189 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

