Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 225.77 points or 0.64% at 35728.82 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 17.28%), KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 13.32%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 5.66%),SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.77%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.94%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.62%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.13%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 2.1%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.95%).

On the other hand, Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 2.16%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.78%), and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 1.73%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.92 or 0.27% at 74026.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.7 points or 0.24% at 22459.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.58 points or 0.25% at 45691.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.8 points or 0.11% at 13800.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1419 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

