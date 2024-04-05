Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 3.15% over last one month compared to 6.13% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost 1.09% today to trade at Rs 3758.55. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.24% to quote at 62456.34. The index is up 6.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd decreased 1% and Finolex Cables Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 76.1 % over last one year compared to the 24.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 3.15% over last one month compared to 6.13% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1588 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3859.65 on 02 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2161.1 on 05 Apr 2023.

