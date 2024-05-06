Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 25.45 points or 0.07% at 35596.68 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 9.71%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 4.22%),Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 3.81%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.94%),Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (up 1.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 1.66%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 1.01%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 0.97%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 0.95%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 0.89%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 3.81%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 3.61%), and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.72%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.69 or 0.21% at 74030.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.05 points or 0.04% at 22485.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 514.23 points or 1.09% at 46677.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 163.46 points or 1.14% at 14150.39.

On BSE,1465 shares were trading in green, 1626 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares slide

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Healthcare stocks edge higher

US Dollar Index Speculators Further Reduce Net Short Position

Information Technology shares rise

Angel One announces key business parameters for April

Titan Company Ltd Slips 3.55%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 4.34%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.24%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story