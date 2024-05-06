Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 25.45 points or 0.07% at 35596.68 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 9.71%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 4.22%),Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 3.81%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.94%),Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (up 1.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 1.66%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 1.01%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 0.97%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 0.95%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 0.89%).

On the other hand, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 3.81%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 3.61%), and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.72%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.69 or 0.21% at 74030.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.05 points or 0.04% at 22485.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 514.23 points or 1.09% at 46677.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 163.46 points or 1.14% at 14150.39.

On BSE,1465 shares were trading in green, 1626 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

