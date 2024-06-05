Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 284.35 points or 0.83% at 34676.68 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Pfizer Ltd (up 4.76%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 4.34%),Abbott India Ltd (up 4.12%),Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.11%),Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kopran Ltd (up 3.59%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.39%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 3.39%), Lupin Ltd (up 3.34%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.94%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 5%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 4.04%), and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (down 3.78%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 402.16 or 0.89% at 44556.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 38.38 points or 0.28% at 13851.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.15 points or 0.17% at 21921.65.

The BSE Sensex index was up 214.11 points or 0.3% at 72293.16.

On BSE,1372 shares were trading in green, 1646 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News