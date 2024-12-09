Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 165.71 points or 0.37% at 44344.03 at 13:19 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Syngene International Ltd (down 5.05%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 4.23%),Indegene Ltd (down 3.67%),Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (down 3.38%),Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 2.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Biocon Ltd (down 2.87%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 2.79%), Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 2.6%), Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.58%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 2.5%).

On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 5.68%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.11%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:19 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 277.81 or 0.49% at 57328.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.51 points or 0.16% at 16422.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.6 points or 0.18% at 24632.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 141.36 points or 0.17% at 81567.76.

On BSE,2332 shares were trading in green, 1676 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

