FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 399.54 points or 1.89% at 20771.66 at 13:19 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 9.29%), Marico Ltd (down 4.8%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 3.93%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 3.52%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 3.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Emami Ltd (down 3.29%), Dabur India Ltd (down 3.16%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 3.14%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 2.16%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.8%).

On the other hand, Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 10%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 7.82%), and Manorama Industries Ltd (up 4.08%) moved up.

At 13:19 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 277.81 or 0.49% at 57328.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.51 points or 0.16% at 16422.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.6 points or 0.18% at 24632.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 141.36 points or 0.17% at 81567.76.

On BSE,2332 shares were trading in green, 1676 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

