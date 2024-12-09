Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 190.67 points or 0.35% at 53971.68 at 13:19 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.32%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.65%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.31%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.28%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.82%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.42%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.25%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.2%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 4.6%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.98%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.81%) moved up.

At 13:19 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 277.81 or 0.49% at 57328.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.51 points or 0.16% at 16422.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.6 points or 0.18% at 24632.2.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 141.36 points or 0.17% at 81567.76.

On BSE,2332 shares were trading in green, 1676 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News