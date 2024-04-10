Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks slide

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 10.42 points or 0.03% at 35680.51 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 4.99%), Themis Medicare Ltd (down 3.68%),Natco Pharma Ltd (down 3.16%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 2.41%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cipla Ltd (down 2.02%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.9%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 1.89%), Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (down 1.77%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 1.74%).

On the other hand, Ami Organics Ltd (up 6.32%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 3.66%), and Biocon Ltd (up 3.41%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.92 or 0.39% at 74974.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.25 points or 0.44% at 22743.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 230.47 points or 0.5% at 46165.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 144.41 points or 1.04% at 13968.5.

On BSE,1920 shares were trading in green, 1840 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

