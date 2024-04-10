Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom shares slide

Telecom shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 2.29 points or 0.09% at 2589.94 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.66%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.07%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.85%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.7%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.9%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.75%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.62%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.36%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (up 1.35%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.3%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.92 or 0.39% at 74974.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.25 points or 0.44% at 22743.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 230.47 points or 0.5% at 46165.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 144.41 points or 1.04% at 13968.5.

On BSE,1920 shares were trading in green, 1840 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

