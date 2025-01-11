HEG inks MoU with TACC and CGT for graphene production

HEG announced that it has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TACC and Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT) to explore joint graphene manufacturing initiatives.

TACC, an innovation-driven venture of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, specializes in synthetic graphite and has made significant strides in green technologies and graphene synthesis. The company continues to lead in innovation and sustainability within the advanced materials sector.

CGT, a LOLC company based in Sri Lanka, is a global expert in graphene production. Leveraging Sri Lankas premium vein graphite, renowned for its purity, and backed by its expertise in material science, CGT is at the forefront of delivering innovative and high-quality graphene products.

This strategic collaboration will focus on the manufacturing of graphene and its derivatives, combining TACCs synthetic graphite expertise with CGTs premium vein graphite. The partnership also includes plans to establish a state-of-the-art graphene manufacturing facility at TACCs premises in India, which will allow for large-scale production and distribution of sustainable, cutting-edge graphene solutions to global markets.

Graphene is a revolutionary material made of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, known for its exceptional strength, conductivity, and lightweight nature. It is widely regarded as a game-changer across industries, enabling advanced applications in electronics, energy storage, coatings, composites, construction material, textiles and more.

Together, TACC and CGT aim to redefine the possibilities in the graphene industry, setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and industrial excellence.

HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.

The company reported 14.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.28 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 95.98 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.6% YoY to Rs 567.60 crore in Q2 FY25.

