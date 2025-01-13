Sobha Ltd Slips 2.57%, BSE Realty index Shed 1.84%

Sobha Ltd has lost 15.6% over last one month compared to 11.82% fall in BSE Realty index and 6.7% drop in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd fell 2.57% today to trade at Rs 1334.65. The BSE Realty index is down 1.84% to quote at 7450.05. The index is down 11.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 2.41% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 2.12% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 6.95 % over last one year compared to the 5.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 15.6% over last one month compared to 11.82% fall in BSE Realty index and 6.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 168 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9312 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2178.74 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1175.43 on 18 Mar 2024.

