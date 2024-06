With effect from 18 June 2024

HeidelbergCement India announced that Rajesh Relan n has been relieved from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 17 June 2024 and Ravi Arora has taken charge as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from today i.e., 18 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp