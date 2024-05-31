Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 82.86% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 82.86% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.62% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.280.70 83 4.552.80 63 OPM %53.9180.00 -77.1480.71 - PBDT0.090.24 -63 1.300.92 41 PBT0.060.21 -71 1.190.81 47 NP0.030.16 -81 0.870.61 43

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

