Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 2033.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.84% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 2033.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 139.84% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.11% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.11% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

