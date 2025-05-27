Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 2033.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 2033.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 139.84% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 2033.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 139.84% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.11% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.11% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.071.28 140 8.654.55 90 OPM %95.1153.91 -93.5377.14 - PBDT0.990.09 1000 2.231.30 72 PBT0.950.06 1483 2.081.19 75 NP0.640.03 2033 1.480.87 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story