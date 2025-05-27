Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.91% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.91% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 192.86% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.771.155.215.0142.9450.4348.3741.720.21-0.150.560.410.18-0.180.450.300.19-0.200.410.14

