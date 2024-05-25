Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 105.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 105.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 65.28% to Rs 16.56 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 105.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 81.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.28% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 387.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 222.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.36% to Rs 75.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.5647.69 -65 75.55238.78 -68 OPM %-639.07-187.82 --532.23-89.65 - PBDT-102.34-79.05 -29 -374.32-210.81 -78 PBT-105.41-81.99 -29 -386.83-222.58 -74 NP-105.79-81.99 -29 -387.21-222.58 -74

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

