Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net Loss of Hemisphere Properties India reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.13 77 OPM %-960.87-1676.92 -PBDT-2.02-1.88 -7 PBT-2.04-1.88 -9 NP-2.04-1.88 -9

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

