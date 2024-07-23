Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 249.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 1032.67 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods rose 249.04% to Rs 58.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 1032.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 923.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1032.67923.68 12 OPM %8.934.18 -PBDT94.4138.13 148 PBT77.7823.53 231 NP58.4316.74 249
Powered by Capital Market - Live News