Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 249.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 1032.67 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 249.04% to Rs 58.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 1032.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 923.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1032.67923.688.934.1894.4138.1377.7823.5358.4316.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp